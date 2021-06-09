KBO's Lions partying like it's 2015

Jose Pirela and Oh Jae-il, a pair of new acquisitions, have combined for 21 home runs. Oh missed the early part of the season with an injury but has been making up for that lost time, with a .297/.366/568 line, eight homers, 24 RBIs and 20 runs in 33 games. What was once a league average offense has been on the upswing of late, with Oh batting .458/.519/.708 this month.