S. Korea to further nurture nearly 90,000 talents in software sector by 2025
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top economic policymaker said Wednesday the country plans to further nurture 89,000 talented people in the software sector by 2025 to help smaller firms having difficulty in hiring software professionals.
The number is three times higher than the around 25,000 professionals that software firms want to recruit, according to Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.
The total number of software experts will rise to around 413,000 by 2025 when combined with about 324,000 experts who are currently trained under state support programs.
Smaller and venture firms are having trouble recruiting software developers and web experts as labor supply falls short of demand amid an accelerating transition to the digitalized economy.
The government has campaigned for nurturing innovative growth and developing the software industry in an effort to help prop up the sagging economy, hit by the pandemic.
