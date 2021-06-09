KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 1,296,000 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 21,100 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 67,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 8,170 0
Daewoong 37,000 DN 650
SamyangFood 88,700 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,500 UP 550
CJ CheilJedang 464,000 DN 9,000
NEXENTIRE 8,940 UP 90
CHONGKUNDANG 130,500 0
AmoreG 77,000 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 239,500 DN 4,000
ORION Holdings 17,600 DN 150
KCC 307,500 DN 5,000
SKBP 119,000 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 107,500 DN 5,500
ShinhanGroup 42,150 DN 600
HITEJINRO 39,600 DN 100
Yuhan 64,200 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 166,000 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 97,500 DN 1,500
DL 81,300 DN 1,800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,600 DN 300
KIA CORP. 90,300 DN 1,200
SK hynix 122,500 DN 5,000
Youngpoong 688,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 56,900 DN 900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 48,000 DN 850
SamsungF&MIns 219,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,900 DN 200
Kogas 38,650 UP 950
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,080 DN 80
LG Corp. 97,900 DN 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 141,500 0
BoryungPharm 23,150 DN 650
L&L 14,400 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,700 DN 2,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,700 DN 1,400
KAL 34,000 UP 1,300
Shinsegae 306,500 DN 1,500
