KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 299,500 DN 2,000
SGBC 108,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE 42,800 DN 50
Binggrae 63,800 DN 300
GCH Corp 33,400 DN 200
LotteChilsung 164,000 UP 4,500
Hyosung 98,800 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,250 UP 100
POSCO 333,500 DN 7,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 606,000 DN 9,000
SPC SAMLIP 88,800 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 186,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,800 DN 550
KUMHOTIRE 7,040 UP 410
DB INSURANCE 50,200 DN 600
SamsungElec 81,100 DN 800
NHIS 12,850 DN 200
SK Discovery 54,100 DN 900
LS 71,200 DN 1,500
GC Corp 324,500 DN 5,000
GS E&C 42,800 DN 1,650
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,650 DN 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 11,150 UP 200
Hanwha 32,400 DN 200
DB HiTek 54,000 DN 1,600
CJ 109,000 DN 2,500
JWPHARMA 29,350 0
LGInt 30,450 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 21,150 DN 400
Hyundai M&F INS 24,150 DN 350
Daesang 28,700 DN 350
SKNetworks 6,270 DN 70
F&F Holdings 37,800 DN 650
NamsunAlum 3,745 DN 60
MERITZ SECU 4,405 DN 75
HtlShilla 99,900 UP 2,400
Hanmi Science 68,800 DN 800
SamsungElecMech 174,500 DN 1,500
Hanssem 109,000 DN 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,800 DN 100
(MORE)
