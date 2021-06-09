KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,810 DN 160
SKC 132,000 DN 500
KPIC 245,000 DN 5,000
Ottogi 543,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 37,200 DN 900
GS Retail 37,700 DN 400
Mobis 287,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,100 UP 650
HDC HOLDINGS 13,700 DN 350
S-1 82,500 0
KumhoPetrochem 206,000 DN 17,000
KSOE 138,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,500 DN 850
OCI 119,000 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 57,900 DN 1,100
KorZinc 430,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,050 DN 80
SYC 63,900 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 59,700 DN 900
S-Oil 103,500 UP 2,500
LG Innotek 209,000 DN 4,500
HyundaiMipoDock 84,700 DN 700
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 273,000 DN 2,000
HMM 43,750 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI WIA 90,900 UP 1,600
ZINUS 99,100 DN 1,400
Hanchem 254,000 DN 1,000
DWS 44,200 DN 200
KEPCO 26,200 DN 100
SamsungSecu 45,600 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 18,850 DN 50
SKTelecom 327,500 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 70,500 DN 100
HyundaiElev 55,300 DN 1,500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,400 DN 350
Hanon Systems 17,400 DN 100
SK 269,000 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 61,100 DN 1,100
Handsome 44,450 UP 250
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
