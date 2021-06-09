KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 78,300 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 122,500 DN 2,500
IBK 10,850 DN 150
DONGSUH 31,100 UP 350
SamsungEng 21,200 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 140,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 6,460 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 33,550 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 24,750 UP 250
KT 33,350 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL224000 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 22,800 UP 200
LG Uplus 15,900 UP 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 82,500 DN 1,100
KT&G 84,300 DN 700
LG Display 23,050 DN 450
Kangwonland 28,450 UP 50
NAVER 358,500 DN 4,000
Kakao 129,000 UP 500
NCsoft 858,000 UP 15,000
KIWOOM 119,000 DN 4,000
DSME 37,450 DN 750
DSINFRA 15,150 UP 200
DWEC 8,940 DN 110
DongwonF&B 232,500 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 45,400 DN 200
LGH&H 1,517,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 802,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 56,200 DN 700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,700 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,950 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 150,500 DN 2,000
Celltrion 261,500 DN 7,500
Huchems 21,950 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 161,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,000 DN 900
KIH 106,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE Himart 39,800 UP 400
GS 47,750 UP 100
CJ CGV 31,900 DN 250
