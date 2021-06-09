KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LIG Nex1 44,900 UP 1,200
Fila Holdings 54,600 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,500 DN 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,050 DN 850
HANWHA LIFE 3,780 DN 50
AMOREPACIFIC 281,000 UP 6,000
FOOSUNG 10,300 DN 150
SK Innovation 274,500 UP 4,500
POONGSAN 38,450 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 56,900 DN 1,000
Hansae 24,450 UP 350
LG HAUSYS 95,900 DN 2,100
Youngone Corp 44,950 DN 450
CSWIND 76,800 DN 2,500
GKL 18,550 0
KOLON IND 63,000 DN 200
HanmiPharm 328,000 DN 5,500
BNK Financial Group 7,770 DN 190
emart 157,000 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY527 00 DN1900
KOLMAR KOREA 59,700 DN 500
HANJINKAL 74,900 UP 2,900
DoubleUGames 64,800 DN 2,100
CUCKOO 136,500 DN 1,500
COSMAX 130,500 UP 500
MANDO 73,400 UP 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 834,000 DN 21,000
INNOCEAN 65,800 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 50,300 DN 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,800 UP 50
Netmarble 138,500 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S73000 DN700
ORION 117,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,350 UP 50
BGF Retail 185,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 253,000 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 31,400 DN 550
WooriFinancialGroup 11,550 DN 100
Doosanfc 46,800 DN 150
DHICO 26,100 UP 750
