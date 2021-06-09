N. Korea appears focused on internal affairs: defense minister
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to be focused on taking care of internal affairs rather than showing unusual military moves, Defense Minister Suh Wook said Wednesday.
Suh made the assessment during a parliamentary session when asked if there were any unusual moves by the North Korean military after Pyongyang condemned Seoul over the lifting of U.S. curbs on South Korea's missile development.
"Based on what we know, (the North) seems to be focusing on internal affairs than such activities," Suh said. "We are making utmost efforts to maintain a firm readiness posture, with the worst-case scenario always in mind. We are also closely following the North's military activities."
According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency, leader Kim Jong-un called for efforts to improve the country's economy at a meeting with top officials held Monday ahead of a key party meeting slated for early June.
It would mark the third plenary session this year, which is unusual as North Korea typically convenes the meeting once or twice a year.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Shaking off vaccine scare, S. Koreans signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
-
All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
(LEAD) All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run
-
S. Korea to allow overseas group tours of fully vaccinated citizens as early as in July: gov't
-
(URGENT) All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run due to malfunction