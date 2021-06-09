S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 9, 2021
All News 16:30 June 09, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.653 0.644 +0.9
2-year TB 1.031 1.040 -0.9
3-year TB 1.137 1.174 -3.7
10-year TB 2.103 2.116 -1.3
2-year MSB 1.080 1.092 -1.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.866 1.891 -2.5
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
