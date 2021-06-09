Building collapse in Gwangju leaves 8 people seriously injured
GWANGJU, June 9 (Yonhap) -- A building collapsed during demolition in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Wednesday afternoon, leaving eight people seriously injured, fire officials said.
They received a report at 4:22 p.m. that the 5-story building had collapsed, burying a bus and two passenger cars under debris.
Firefighters have extricated eight people and taken them to a nearby hospital.
A total of 12 people are believed to have been in the bus at the time of the accident. Rescuers are also searching for any construction workers or pedestrians who might have been buried.
The cause of collapse is not immediately known.
