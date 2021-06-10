Korean-language dailies

-- Economic data shows recovery, but real economy remains in slump (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Parents of sexually harassed soldier get angry over Air Force's negligence of her death (Kookmin Daily)

-- Building collapse buries bus, killing eight people (Donga Ilbo)

-- Bus hit by collapsing building, causing 17 casualties (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Another man-made disaster, 17 casualties from building collapse (Segye Times)

-- Nobody could get out of bus (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Tragedy of bus No. 54 in Gwangju (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Building falls onto bus, killing at least nine (Hankyoreh)

-- No safety gear to prevent collapse of building (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Retail investors betting on large-cap stocks mark 13 pct in return rate (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea's third online-based bank to be launched in Sept. (Korea Economic Daily)

