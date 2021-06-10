Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Economic data shows recovery, but real economy remains in slump (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Parents of sexually harassed soldier get angry over Air Force's negligence of her death (Kookmin Daily)
-- Building collapse buries bus, killing eight people (Donga Ilbo)
-- Bus hit by collapsing building, causing 17 casualties (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Another man-made disaster, 17 casualties from building collapse (Segye Times)
-- Nobody could get out of bus (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Tragedy of bus No. 54 in Gwangju (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Building falls onto bus, killing at least nine (Hankyoreh)
-- No safety gear to prevent collapse of building (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Retail investors betting on large-cap stocks mark 13 pct in return rate (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's third online-based bank to be launched in Sept. (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 'Travel bubble' tours will start with a whole lot of rules (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea eyes travel bubbles with Singapore, Guam, Saipan (Korea Herald)
-- Overseas vacation travel to be revitalized from this summer (Korea Times)
