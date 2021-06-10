U.S. soldier at Camp Humphreys tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- An American service member stationed at a U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
The soldier at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday after showing symptoms, according to the U.S. military.
The patient last visited the base Tuesday and is now in isolation at a facility designated for coronavirus patients
"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to this individual, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individual are thoroughly cleaned," USFK said in a release. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 886, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
