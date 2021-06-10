(LEAD) USFK reports 1 local COVID-19 case, 11 cases among new arrivals
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with additional cases; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- An American service member stationed at a U.S. military base near Seoul has tested positive for the new coronavirus while an additional 11 service members were confirmed to have contracted the virus following their arrival here, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
A soldier at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was found to be infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday after showing symptoms, according to the U.S. military.
The patient last visited the base Tuesday and is now in isolation at a facility designated for coronavirus patients.
Later in the day, USFK said 11 American service members have tested positive after arriving in South Korea between May 22 and June 6. They have all been transferred to quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients.
"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the U.S. military said in a release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 897, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.


