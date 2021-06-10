New virus cases in 600s for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be extended again
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new virus cases stayed over 600 for the second straight day Thursday as the current distancing rules are likely to be again extended without clear signs of letup in the coronavirus pandemic.
The country reported 611 more COVID-19 cases, including 594 local infections, raising the total caseload to 146,303 the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Daily virus cases stayed in the 400s on Monday and Tuesday due to fewer tests over the weekend but spiked to the 600 range Wednesday.
Daily caseloads have been going through some ups and downs between the 400s and 700s in recent months due to lingering cluster infections nationwide.
The country added two more deaths, raising the death toll to 1,979. The fatality rate was 1.35 percent.
Health authorities will decide whether to extend the current distancing rules Friday. Currently, the greater Seoul area is under the Level 2 distancing in the five-level scheme, while the rest of the country is under Level 1.5.
Health authorities are trying to inoculate 14 million people by the end of this month and 36 million by September. The country targets to achieve herd immunity in November but hopes it can be reached earlier than expected as vaccinations pick up pace.
Starting Thursday, the country started to use the Janssen vaccine supplied by the U.S. government for reserve forces, civil defense members and others in charge of defense and foreign affairs. South Korea received Janssen vaccine doses for 1.01 million people last week.
Janssen's vaccine is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine product to be imported to South Korea after AstraZeneca's, Pfizer's and Moderna's. Unlike others, Janssen's vaccine only needs a single shot.
Health authorities said the Moderna vaccine is expected to be available for inoculation next week.
Of the 594 newly locally transmitted cases, 213 came from Seoul, 176 from Gyeonggi Province and 22 from Incheon, 40 kilometers west of the capital.
The southeastern city of Daegu, once the country's virus hotspot, reported 29 more cases.
There were 17 additional imported cases, down four from a day earlier, raising the total to 9,237.
The KDCA data showed the number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients was 154, up eight from the previous day.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was 136,713, up 539 from a day earlier, with 7,611 people being isolated for COVID-19 treatment, up 70 from a day ago.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
