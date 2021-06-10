Seoul stocks open nearly flat ahead of U.S. inflation data release
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Thursday as investors await the release of U.S. consumer price data that may give clues about the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.5 points, or 0.02 percent, to reach 3,215.68 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI got off to muted start as investors take a wait-and-see mode before the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for May that will be published later in the day (Korean time).
The price gauge is expected to provide hints for the direction of the Fed's economic diagnosis in the FOMC meeting next week.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.25 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.41 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver advanced 2.37 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics increased 0.36 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.42 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem decreased 0.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,115.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.45 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Shaking off vaccine scare, S. Koreans signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
(2nd LD) Building collapse in Gwangju leaves at least 9 people dead
-
S. Korea to allow overseas group tours of fully vaccinated citizens as early as in July: gov't
-
(LEAD) Overseas group tours for vaccinated people may be possible from July: ministry
-
S. Korea continues attempts to call N.K. every day through Panmunjom hotline to no avail: official