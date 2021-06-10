The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 10, 2021
SEOUL, Jun. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.56 0.56
2-M 0.59 0.59
3-M 0.62 0.62
6-M 0.67 0.67
12-M 0.95 0.94
(END)
