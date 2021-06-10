Army commander under probe for alleged sexual harassment of 3 subordinates
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- An Army battalion commander has come under investigation for allegedly sexually harassing three junior members of his base, officials said Thursday.
The case was belatedly known to the media amid huge public outrage over the suicide of a sexually abused female Air Force noncommissioned officer.
According to the officials, the lieutenant colonel of an Army base in Gangwon Province is suspected of forcibly having sexual contact with three female officers and making inappropriate comments repeatedly.
As one of the victims reported the case to her division commander in mid-May, the suspect was relieved of duty, sent to another base and has come under probe by the Army Central Investigation Division, the officials said.
"The Army investigators sought an arrest warrant for the suspect on sexual harassment charges. We will continue investigation to see if there are more individuals victimized by the man," an Army officer said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Shaking off vaccine scare, S. Koreans signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
(2nd LD) Building collapse in Gwangju leaves at least 9 people dead
-
(LEAD) Overseas group tours for vaccinated people may be possible from July: ministry
-
S. Korea to allow overseas group tours of fully vaccinated citizens as early as in July: gov't
-
Lawmaker's use of BTS photo to promote bill on legalizing tattooing provokes fans' ire