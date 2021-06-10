Moon to hold bilateral talks with British, Australian, EU leaders
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in plans to have one-on-one talks with the leaders of Britain, Australia and the European Union on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G-7) summit, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
The bilateral summit schedules have been "confirmed," it said a day after announcing Moon's plan to join the three-day G-7 session to open in Cornwall, Britain, on Friday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host the annual summit, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is scheduled to attend it as a guest like Moon.
European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be present at the meeting as well.
Moon is to leave for Cornwall on Friday.
