KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 8,900 DN 40
CHONGKUNDANG 132,500 UP 2,000
KCC 304,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 121,000 UP 2,000
AmoreG 77,700 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 236,000 DN 3,500
BukwangPharm 21,450 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,400 DN 600
SamsungF&MIns 215,500 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,050 UP 150
Kogas 37,850 DN 800
Hanwha 31,900 DN 500
DB HiTek 54,400 UP 400
CJ 111,000 UP 2,000
SK hynix 123,000 UP 500
JWPHARMA 29,400 UP 50
LGInt 30,050 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 21,700 UP 550
Hyundai M&F INS 23,750 DN 400
Daesang 28,550 DN 150
SKNetworks 6,110 DN 160
HyundaiEng&Const 55,800 DN 1,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 47,300 DN 700
HITEJINRO 39,700 UP 100
Yuhan 64,800 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 165,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 94,100 DN 3,400
DL 80,500 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,400 DN 200
KIA CORP. 89,200 DN 1,100
S-Oil 103,500 0
Youngpoong 676,000 DN 12,000
Doosanfc 46,300 DN 500
DHICO 23,400 DN 2,700
HANJINKAL 79,900 UP 5,000
Hyosung 98,200 DN 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 110,500 UP 3,000
ShinhanGroup 42,450 UP 300
ORION Holdings 17,950 UP 350
DSINFRA 14,350 DN 800
