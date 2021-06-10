KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
COSMAX 134,500 UP 4,000
CJ CGV 32,250 UP 350
GKL 18,400 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL227500 UP3500
KSOE 139,000 UP 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,900 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 95,400 DN 500
L&L 14,250 DN 150
BoryungPharm 22,750 DN 400
SYC 65,200 UP 1,300
SamsungHvyInd 6,990 DN 60
KIH 105,500 DN 1,000
Hanon Systems 17,300 DN 100
SK 281,500 UP 12,500
LX HOLDINGS 10,800 DN 350
SamyangFood 89,200 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,050 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 465,000 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,299,000 UP 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,200 UP 30
KAL 33,900 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,090 UP 10
LG Corp. 98,100 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 144,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,000 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,700 0
Daewoong 37,500 UP 500
Shinsegae 305,000 DN 1,500
Nongshim 299,000 DN 500
SGBC 109,000 UP 500
Binggrae 64,600 UP 800
GCH Corp 33,750 UP 350
LotteChilsung 160,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,250 0
POSCO 334,000 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 90,500 UP 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 188,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,500 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 7,380 UP 340
DB INSURANCE 49,500 DN 700
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
(Yonhap Feature) Shaking off vaccine scare, S. Koreans signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
(2nd LD) Building collapse in Gwangju leaves at least 9 people dead
(LEAD) Overseas group tours for vaccinated people may be possible from July: ministry
S. Korea to allow overseas group tours of fully vaccinated citizens as early as in July: gov't
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be extended again
S. Korea on course toward vaccinating 14 mln by end-June