SamsungElec 81,000 DN 100

NHIS 12,900 UP 50

SK Discovery 53,800 DN 300

LS 70,500 DN 700

GC Corp 324,000 DN 500

LOTTE 42,450 DN 350

GS E&C 42,650 DN 150

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,350 UP 700

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,670 DN 140

SKC 130,500 DN 1,500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 610,000 UP 4,000

GS Retail 37,500 DN 200

Ottogi 543,000 0

IlyangPharm 38,200 UP 1,000

F&F Holdings 38,150 UP 350

NamsunAlum 3,665 DN 80

MERITZ SECU 4,410 UP 5

KPIC 245,000 0

HtlShilla 99,400 DN 500

Hanmi Science 68,500 DN 300

SamsungElecMech 175,000 UP 500

Hanssem 109,000 0

LS ELECTRIC 57,200 DN 700

KorZinc 435,500 UP 5,500

HyundaiMipoDock 84,700 0

IS DONGSEO 59,400 DN 300

OCI 122,500 UP 3,500

LG Innotek 210,000 UP 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 267,000 DN 6,000

HMM 43,900 UP 150

HYUNDAI WIA 90,500 DN 400

KumhoPetrochem 209,500 UP 3,500

Mobis 287,000 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,800 DN 1,300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,750 UP 250

HDC HOLDINGS 13,400 DN 300

S-1 82,400 DN 100

KEPCO 26,000 DN 200

SamsungSecu 45,200 DN 400

KG DONGBU STL 19,450 UP 600

(MORE)