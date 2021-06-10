KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElec 81,000 DN 100
NHIS 12,900 UP 50
SK Discovery 53,800 DN 300
LS 70,500 DN 700
GC Corp 324,000 DN 500
LOTTE 42,450 DN 350
GS E&C 42,650 DN 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,350 UP 700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,670 DN 140
SKC 130,500 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 610,000 UP 4,000
GS Retail 37,500 DN 200
Ottogi 543,000 0
IlyangPharm 38,200 UP 1,000
F&F Holdings 38,150 UP 350
NamsunAlum 3,665 DN 80
MERITZ SECU 4,410 UP 5
KPIC 245,000 0
HtlShilla 99,400 DN 500
Hanmi Science 68,500 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 175,000 UP 500
Hanssem 109,000 0
LS ELECTRIC 57,200 DN 700
KorZinc 435,500 UP 5,500
HyundaiMipoDock 84,700 0
IS DONGSEO 59,400 DN 300
OCI 122,500 UP 3,500
LG Innotek 210,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 267,000 DN 6,000
HMM 43,900 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 90,500 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 209,500 UP 3,500
Mobis 287,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,800 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,750 UP 250
HDC HOLDINGS 13,400 DN 300
S-1 82,400 DN 100
KEPCO 26,000 DN 200
SamsungSecu 45,200 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 19,450 UP 600
