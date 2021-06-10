KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SKTelecom 328,000 UP 500
SNT MOTIV 69,600 DN 900
HyundaiElev 54,700 DN 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,850 UP 450
Handsome 43,800 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 78,700 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 121,500 DN 1,000
ZINUS 98,900 DN 200
DWS 44,100 DN 100
Hanchem 250,000 DN 4,000
IBK 10,650 DN 200
DONGSUH 30,700 DN 400
SamsungEng 21,250 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 140,500 UP 500
PanOcean 6,600 UP 140
SAMSUNG CARD 33,500 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 25,350 UP 600
KT 32,950 DN 400
LOTTE TOUR 22,400 DN 400
LG Uplus 15,750 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,500 DN 1,000
KT&G 83,900 DN 400
LG Display 22,950 DN 100
Kangwonland 28,350 DN 100
NAVER 373,500 UP 15,000
Kakao 133,500 UP 4,500
NCsoft 849,000 DN 9,000
KIWOOM 118,500 DN 500
DSME 37,200 DN 250
DWEC 8,880 DN 60
DongwonF&B 229,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 43,850 DN 1,550
LGH&H 1,532,000 UP 15,000
LGCHEM 807,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 53,500 DN 2,700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,000 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,600 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 150,000 DN 500
Celltrion 265,500 UP 4,000
