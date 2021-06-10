KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 22,100 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 161,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,500 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 39,750 DN 50
GS 47,700 DN 50
LIG Nex1 44,000 DN 900
Fila Holdings 55,500 UP 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,500 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,000 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,730 DN 50
AMOREPACIFIC 281,500 UP 500
FOOSUNG 10,300 0
SK Innovation 269,500 DN 5,000
POONGSAN 38,500 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 57,200 UP 300
Hansae 23,850 DN 600
Youngone Corp 45,300 UP 350
CSWIND 81,300 UP 4,500
KOLON IND 62,900 DN 100
HanmiPharm 328,000 0
BNK Financial Group 7,680 DN 90
emart 160,000 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY533 00 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 60,500 UP 800
DoubleUGames 64,300 DN 500
CUCKOO 137,000 UP 500
MANDO 65,200 DN 8,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 855,000 UP 21,000
INNOCEAN 65,500 DN 300
Doosan Bobcat 48,900 DN 1,400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,650 DN 150
Netmarble 144,500 UP 6,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S72900 DN100
ORION 118,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,300 DN 50
BGF Retail 187,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 264,000 UP 11,000
HDC-OP 30,100 DN 1,300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,400 DN 150
HYBE 272,500 UP 10,500
(MORE)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Shaking off vaccine scare, S. Koreans signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
-
(2nd LD) Building collapse in Gwangju leaves at least 9 people dead
-
(LEAD) Overseas group tours for vaccinated people may be possible from July: ministry
-
S. Korea to allow overseas group tours of fully vaccinated citizens as early as in July: gov't
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be extended again
-
S. Korea on course toward vaccinating 14 mln by end-June