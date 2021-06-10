Historic border footbridge in Panmunjom to begin repair work this month
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- A historic footbridge at the truce village of Panmunjom where President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walked along during their first summit in 2018 is set for an overhaul, the United Nations Command (UNC) said Thursday.
The iconic blue bridge is "scheduled for an overhaul," and the 2nd Infantry Division is in the Joint Security Area (JSA) to sweep for mines, the UNC said in its Facebook post.
"Not only is the activity necessary for ensuring safety, it offers another opportunity for meaningful coordination with our #KoreanPeoplesArmy counterparts in Panmunjom," the post said.
The unification ministry has been working with the UNC since November to repair sinking sections of the bridge built over a wetland. Upon completion, it plans to allow visitors access to the previously off-limit points.
The ministry plans to kick off the repair work this month with the goal of completing it by this year.
South Korean President Moon and North Korean leader Kim took a stroll and had a private conversation at the bridge during their summit on April 27, 2018.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Shaking off vaccine scare, S. Koreans signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
-
(2nd LD) Building collapse in Gwangju leaves at least 9 people dead
-
S. Korea on course toward vaccinating 14 mln by end-June
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be extended again
-
(LEAD) Overseas group tours for vaccinated people may be possible from July: ministry
-
S. Korea to allow overseas group tours of fully vaccinated citizens as early as in July: gov't