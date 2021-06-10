Yonhap News Summary
Air Force chief retires after resigning over death of sexually abused soldier
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in approved the retirement of South Korea's Air Force chief Thursday, a week after he offered to resign over the suicide of a female service member sexually assaulted by her male colleague.
Moon was quick in accepting the resignation of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong but waited until the end of an inquiry into whether he is involved in any wrongdoing subject to legal punishment to approve his retirement.
CIO launches investigation into ex-top prosecutor over alleged abuse of power
SEOUL -- A state anti-corruption agency has launched an investigation into Yoon Seok-youl, a former prosecutor general and one of the leading presidential hopefuls, over abuse of power allegations, legal sources said Thursday.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) booked Yoon on charges of abuse of power last week in connection with two high-profile criminal cases.
(LEAD) Ex-prosecutor general leads presidential hopefuls' poll with record high support rate: Realmeter
SEOUL -- Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl saw his support rating reach a fresh record high in the latest poll of potential presidential candidates released Thursday, amid signs of his imminent political debut.
In the Realmeter survey on 2,013 voters nationwide conducted from Monday to Tuesday, 35.1 percent picked Yoon as their most favored candidate for next year's presidential election, up 4.6 percentage points from last month.
Moon to hold bilateral talks with British, Australian, EU leaders
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in plans to have one-on-one talks with the leaders of Britain, Australia and the European Union on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G-7) summit, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
The bilateral summit schedules have been "confirmed," it said a day after announcing Moon's plan to join the three-day G-7 session to open in Cornwall, Britain, on Friday.
Unification ministry has nothing to say about N.K. leader's health amid speculation over weight loss: official
SEOUL -- The unification ministry is keeping an eye on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health but currently has nothing to say about any unusual signs amid speculation that he has significantly lost weight, an official said Thursday.
A news report earlier said that Kim appears to have lost a "significant amount of weight" based on the analysis that his wrist watch seems to have been fastened tighter around his wrist during a politburo session of the ruling party last week.
S. Korea aims for more vaccine supply next year: official
SEOUL -- South Korea has begun preparation to secure more vaccines for next year as the COVID-19 pandemic here is expected to continue even after achieving much-awaited herd immunity this year, a ranking health official said Thursday.
The country has already secured enough vaccines to inoculate some 100 million people in a country of 52 million. The vaccines are made by five pharmaceutical firms -- AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen, Moderna and Novavax.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on tech gains, foreign buying
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Thursday on the quadruple expiration day of options and futures, buoyed by strong advances in tech stocks and massive foreign buying. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.46 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 3,224.64 points.
