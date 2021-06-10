Koreans begin to get Janssen vaccine amid rising hope of normal life

In accordance with a summit agreement between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden last month, shipments of 1.01 million doses of the Janssen vaccine arrived here on June 5. The Moon government said the Janssen vaccine will be administered to 894,000 military-related personnel, including members of reserve forces and civil defense corps between age 30 and 60. Reservations for 900,000 doses were completed within 18 hours on June 1.

