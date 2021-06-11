(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly shuts down after ruling party lawmaker, aides contract coronavirus
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throughout)
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly was closed down Friday after a ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker and several party aides tested positive for COVID-19.
The National Assembly's main building and the office building of parliamentary members were shut down at noon and will remain closed until Saturday, according to parliament's coronavirus task force.
The closure decision was made following the news of DP Rep. Ahn Gyu-back testing positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, followed by three more cases on Friday. Two of Ahn's aides and a staff working for DP Chairman Song Young-gil were confirmed to have contracted the virus.
The National Assembly underwent emergency disease control protocols. A scheduled policy meeting between the DP and the government was also canceled.
"Those who participated in the meeting of DP-affiliated mayors and governors hosted by Song on Thursday should also follow state antivirus guidelines," a party official said.
The National Assembly shutdown was the third of its kind following closures in February and August of last year due to coronavirus reports.
