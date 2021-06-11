S. Korean retail investors swoop on 'meme-stock' AMC this month
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea retail investors have traded more than US$1.7 billion worth of shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., one of the social media-driven meme stocks, this month, data showed Friday.
Local individual investors' transactions of shares in the top U.S. movie theater chain came to $1.76 billion in the first eight trading sessions of this month, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository.
AMC Entertainment became the most-bought overseas stock by South Korean retail investors during the period, far outpacing runner-up Telsa Inc.
South Korean individual investors traded $504 million worth of shares in the electric car giant during the period.
Local retail investors' net buying of AMC Entertainment stood at $47.72 million, the second largest among overseas shares, trailing global house-sharing platform Airbnb Inc. with $51.03 million.
Along with GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment is a so-called meme stock that has seen a price jump not because of its performance but rather because of hype on social media.
South Korean retail investors are swooping on AMC Entertainment as day traders of the U.S. online community Reddit have sent the movie theater operator soaring recently after driving up prices of GameStop early this year.
Shares in AMC Entertainment, which traded at $2 at the beginning of this year, began to shoot up in late May and spiked 95.2 percent to close at a new high of $62.55 on June 2.
On the same day, AMC Entertainment shares soared to an intra-session high of $72.62 before plunging 17.92 percent the next day.
South Korean retail investors have also snapped up other recently surging meme stocks this month, with their trading of Blackberry and GameStop reaching $26.43 million and $16.78 million, respectively, during the eight-session period.
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
(3rd LD) Air Force chief offers to resign over suicide of sexually abused noncommissioned officer
-
(2nd LD) Building collapse in Gwangju leaves at least 9 people dead
-
Moon urges full probe into Gwangju building collapse
-
S. Korea on course toward vaccinating 14 mln by end-June
-
Koreans begin to get Janssen vaccine amid rising hope of normal life
-
(LEAD) S. Korea on course to vaccinate 14 mln by end-June