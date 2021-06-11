S. Korean actor Song Kang-ho selected to Cannes' jury
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actor Song Kang-ho has been named a jury member of this year's Cannes Film Festival, industry sources said Friday.
The "Parasite" star recently accepted an offer to join the competition jury of the 74th edition of the world's most prestigious film festival, according to the sources.
The full list of the jurors led by American filmmaker Spike Lee will be announced next week.
Song will be the fifth Korean to be a member of Cannes' jury, following director Shin Sang-ok in 1994, director Lee Chang-dong in 2009, actress Jeon Do-yeon in 2014 and director Park Chan-wook in 2017.
He is also expected to visit Cannes as a cast member of the disaster film "Emergency Declaration," which was invited to the out of competition section of the film fest.
This year's Cannes festival will take place from July 6-17.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(3rd LD) Air Force chief offers to resign over suicide of sexually abused noncommissioned officer
-
(LEAD) U.S. vaccines to S. Korea will ensure safety of troops, deepen friendship: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) Building collapse in Gwangju leaves at least 9 people dead
-
Moon urges full probe into Gwangju building collapse
-
S. Korea on course toward vaccinating 14 mln by end-June
-
(LEAD) S. Korea on course to vaccinate 14 mln by end-June
-
Koreans begin to get Janssen vaccine amid rising hope of normal life