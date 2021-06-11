Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports jump 40.9 pct in first 10 days of June

All News 09:03 June 11, 2021

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 40.9 percent on-year in the first 10 days of June on the back of robust shipments of chips and autos, customs data showed Friday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$17.3 billion in the June 1-10 period, compared with $12.3 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

