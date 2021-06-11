Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 11, 2021

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/19 Cloudy 30

Incheon 24/18 Cloudy 10

Suwon 27/20 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 29/20 Rain 60

Daejeon 28/20 Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/19 Rain 60

Gangneung 29/20 Rain 20

Jeonju 28/21 Rain 30

Gwangju 28/20 Rain 20

Jeju 27/22 Rain 60

Daegu 24/20 Rain 70

Busan 22/21 Rain 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!