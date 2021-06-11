Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 11, 2021
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/19 Cloudy 30
Incheon 24/18 Cloudy 10
Suwon 27/20 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 29/20 Rain 60
Daejeon 28/20 Rain 60
Chuncheon 27/19 Rain 60
Gangneung 29/20 Rain 20
Jeonju 28/21 Rain 30
Gwangju 28/20 Rain 20
Jeju 27/22 Rain 60
Daegu 24/20 Rain 70
Busan 22/21 Rain 70
(END)
