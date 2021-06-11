Seoul stocks open steeply higher despite U.S. price hike
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday despite the steep hike in the U.S. price gauge, as investors expect the price pressure is still short of starting Federal Reserve discussions to pull back its accommodative policies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.91 points, or 0.77 percent, to reach 3,249.55 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI got off to a strong start on overnight Wall Street tech gains, as investors shrug off signs of high price pressure projected on the consensus-beating U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for May.
Optimism about a quick economic rebound also drove up the stock prices, following a 40.9 percent on-year jump in South Korean exports in the first 10 days of June.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.74 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.63 percent.
Electric vehicle battery maker Samsung SDI jumped 4.43 percent, but internet portal operator Naver moved down 0.4 percent. Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged down 0.23 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 2.12 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 1.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,112 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.8 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(3rd LD) Air Force chief offers to resign over suicide of sexually abused noncommissioned officer
-
(LEAD) U.S. vaccines to S. Korea will ensure safety of troops, deepen friendship: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) Building collapse in Gwangju leaves at least 9 people dead
-
Moon urges full probe into Gwangju building collapse
-
S. Korea on course toward vaccinating 14 mln by end-June
-
(LEAD) S. Korea on course to vaccinate 14 mln by end-June
-
Koreans begin to get Janssen vaccine amid rising hope of normal life