Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) S. Korea holds mock drill to prepare for islanders' vaccination aboard Navy ship

All News 19:30 June 11, 2021

(ATTN: CHANGES photos)

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- Hundreds of residents on islands off the country's south coast will receive coronavirus vaccines aboard a Navy vessel this month, the military said Friday.

The Navy conducted a mock drill with government authorities in the southwestern city of Mokpo ahead of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine inoculation for 638 islanders aged 30 and older slated to kick off Monday.

This photo provided by the Navy shows a high speed boat carrying service members who play a role as residents moving towards the 4,500-ton Hansando training ship during a mock drill for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination campaign for islanders in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, on June 11, 2021. The campaign with the Janssen vaccine for 638 islanders aged 30 and older will begin on June 14. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

According to the military, the Navy's 4,500-ton Hansando training ship and inflatable boats will be mobilized for the operation.

Five of the Navy's medical workers will be dispatched to the ship, which will also have two medical refrigerators ready to store the vaccines, officials said.

The inoculation will take place in the hangar and the Coast Guard's helicopters will transfer any potential patients experiencing side effects to hospitals, they said.

For the vaccination, health authorities have designated the Navy ship as a temporary vaccine inoculation center and formed a pan-government task force to oversee the operation.

"Protecting the lives of our citizens is the military's top priority," Cdr. Cho Wan-hee, captain of the Hansando, said, vowing to carry out a "seamless operation."

The Hansando is the Navy's first training vessel launched in 2018 and delivered to the military in October last year.

Service members carry out a mock drill for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination campaign for islanders, aboard the 4,500-ton Hansando training ship, on June 11, 2021, in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, in this photo provided by the Navy. The campaign with the Janssen vaccine for 638 islanders aged 30 and older will begin on June 14. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#COVID-19 vaccine #Navy #Janssen #Johnson & Johnson
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!