SK Telecom to showcase 4 video games at E3 2021
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top wireless carrier, said Friday it will unveil four video games at the gaming conference E3 2021 that kicks off Saturday in a move to expand its presence in the console gaming market.
The carrier said it will take part in the online expo this year for the first time and feature action shooting game "ANVIL," role playing game "Little Witch in the Woods," action adventure game "Vapor World" and card action game "NEOVERSE."
SK Telecom serves as the publisher for the four games.
The games have been designed for Xbox consoles and Microsoft Corp.'s cloud gaming platform jointly developed with SK Telecom.
While "NEOVERSE" was released in December last year, the three other games will be released by the end of this year, according to SK Telecom.
The move comes after the wireless carrier launched cloud gaming service SKT 5GX Cloud Game with Microsoft in September last year as part of the U.S. tech giant's global launch of its Xbox cloud gaming platform.
The service allows gamers to play Xbox games on the go by streaming them on their smartphones or other compatible devices.
SK Telecom has also partnered with local game companies to push out new games for the relatively small console gaming market in South Korea.
The company said it has formed a 14 billion won (US$12.5 million) fund with the Korea Fund of Funds to support small-sized video game companies in South Korea.
