Foreigners turn net sellers of S. Korean stocks in May
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors turned net sellers of South Korean equities in May, as financial authorities partly resumed stock short-selling, the central bank said Friday.
Foreigners sold a net US$8.23 billion worth of local stocks last month, compared with net buying of $590 million in April, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Offshore investors, however, remained net buyers of Korean bonds worth $4.59 billion last month, the BOK said.
Meanwhile, volatility in South Korea's currency slightly rose in May from the previous month, the central bank said.
The daily fluctuation of the dollar-won exchange rate came to an average of 4.2 won last month, down from 3.2 won a month earlier.
Situations for the country's foreign currency borrowing remained sound as the spread charged on local banks' short-term, as well as mid- and long-term, overseas borrowing declined, the BOK said.
The spread on credit default swaps for South Korea's five-year dollar-denominated currency stabilization bonds came in at 19 basis points in May, down from 21 basis points a month earlier.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
(3rd LD) Air Force chief offers to resign over suicide of sexually abused noncommissioned officer
-
(2nd LD) Building collapse in Gwangju leaves at least 9 people dead
-
Koreans begin to get Janssen vaccine amid rising hope of normal life
-
(LEAD) S. Korea on course to vaccinate 14 mln by end-June
-
Moon urges full probe into Gwangju building collapse
-
Ex-BTOB member gets 2-year prison term for marijuana use