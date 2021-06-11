Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Lee Jun-seok wins surprise victory to head main opposition as youngest-ever leader

All News 10:56 June 11, 2021
This photo shows Lee Jun-seok during a debate on June 8, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)


(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!