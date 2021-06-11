Seoul stocks up late Fri. morning despite rising U.S. inflation
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning despite the steep hike in the U.S. price gauge, as investors expect the price pressure to still be short of prodding the Federal Reserve to pull back its accommodative policies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.24 points, or 0.38 percent, to reach 3,236.88 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a strong start on overnight Wall Street tech gains, as investors shrug off the consensus-beating U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for May.
Optimism about a quick economic rebound also drove up the local stock market, following a 40.9 percent on-year jump in South Korean exports in the first 10 days of June.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.12 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.03 percent.
EV battery maker Samsung SDI jumped 3.77 percent, but internet portal operator Naver slipped 0.13 percent. Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slid 0.12 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 1.06 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 2.11 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,112.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.6 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
(3rd LD) Air Force chief offers to resign over suicide of sexually abused noncommissioned officer
-
(2nd LD) Building collapse in Gwangju leaves at least 9 people dead
-
Moon urges full probe into Gwangju building collapse
-
S. Korea on course toward vaccinating 14 mln by end-June
-
Koreans begin to get Janssen vaccine amid rising hope of normal life
-
(LEAD) S. Korea on course to vaccinate 14 mln by end-June