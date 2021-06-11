Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 June 11, 2021

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

June 5 -- N.K. leader presides over politburo meeting in first public appearance in a month

-- Putin calls for guaranteeing N. Korea's security to resolve nuclear quandary

7 -- Biden will appoint special envoy for N. Korean human rights as required: Blinken

-- U.S. will work for family reunion of Korean-Americans with DPRK relatives: Blinken

9 -- U.S. seeks to make progress with N. Korea through diplomacy: State Dept.

11 -- N. Korean missiles pose increasing threat to U.S., allies: Secretary Austin
