Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea slams Japan for describing Dokdo as its territory in Olympic map
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state news agency on Friday slammed Japan for describing South Korea's easternmost islets as Japanese territory in a map for the Tokyo Olympics, saying that Japan is using the sports event to realize its ambition for "territorial robbery."
The map recently posted on the Tokyo Olympic website described Dokdo as Japanese territory in showing a torch relay route, drawing strong denunciation from South Korea for laying claim to the rocky islets. Japan has defied calls to revise the map.
"The move by Japan is tantamount to taking advantage of the sacred Olympic Games that symbolizes friendship and solidarity to realize its ambition for territorial robbery," the Korean Central News Agency said.
------------
N.K. leader presides over politburo meeting in first public appearance in a month
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo session of the Workers' Party in his first public appearance in a month and discussed convening a key party meeting and organizational matters, state media said Saturday.
During the session, the North decided to hold a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Party in early June to take "additional state measures for solving pending problems urgent for the economic work and people's living," the official Korean Central News Agency said.
"Positively appreciating that a lot of planned works are being sped up on a long-term basis ... the respected General Secretary briefed and analyzed the execution of major policy tasks in different fields for the first half of the year," KCNA said.
------------
Ex-N.K. admiral responsible for Yeonpyeong naval skirmishes dies
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- A former North Korean admiral, who led the country's navy at the time of bloody naval skirmishes with South Korea in 1999 and 2002, has died and his remains have been buried at a national cemetery, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday.
Kim Yun-sim, who served as naval chief from 1997-2007, was buried at the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery in Sinmi-ri on Friday, the KCNA said, praising him for "defending the country, people and revolution remaining boundlessly faithful to the leadership of the Party Central Committee till the last moments of his life."
"The respected Comrade Kim Jong-un lavished great trust and love on him for his contribution to developing the Juche-oriented naval force and made sure that his remains were buried in the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery," it said.
------------
N.K. leader holds meeting with top officials to discuss economic policies in second half
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a consultative meeting with top officials to discuss economic policies for the second half of the year ahead of a key party meeting, state media said Tuesday.
Kim urged the officials to make "devoted efforts" to improve the economy at the meeting Monday with senior officials of the Central Committee and provincial committees of the ruling Workers' Party, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The consultative meeting, on the threshold of the plenary meeting of the Party Central Committee, had an intensive check on the detailed situation of every field in regard to the implementation of main policies for the latter half of this year, and discussed the practical issues to cope with the situation," the KCNA said.
------------
N.K. paper calls for scientific development conducive to actual growth, production
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Wednesday for drawing up science and technology development plans in a way that truly contributes to economic growth and production, saying some plans are put together in a "perfunctory" manner.
"Some units have shown a tendency of drawing up plans for the development of science and technology in a perfunctory manner without concrete calculations," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party, said.
"Rather than making plans such as vowing to carry out a certain number of development tasks this year, they should devote themselves to selecting a task desperately needed for normalizing production and achieving development of the next level even if they choose just a single task," the paper said.
------------
N. Korea stresses cooperation with international Red Cross organizations amid global virus pandemic
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a Red Cross meeting and stressed the importance of cooperation with international aid organizations amid the global coronavirus pandemic, state media said Thursday.
During the meeting held Tuesday and Wednesday, the North highlighted the need to closely cooperate with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other international organizations to achieve its "strategic goals," according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
"To successfully achieve the Red Cross' goals from 2021 to 2030, all officers and volunteers must work as one," the paper said.
------------
N. Korea stays mum on key party meeting set to be held early this month
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea remains silent about a key Workers' Party meeting that it said it would hold early this month, raising questions about whether the meeting was held at all and if not, why it is being delayed.
Last week, North Korea announced that it will hold a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party in "early June" to take "additional state measures for solving pending problems urgent for the economic work and people's living."
The session has been drawing keen attention as the North could unveil its policy directions on the United States and South Korea, given that Washington completed its North Korea policy review and President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed at a summit to pursue diplomacy to resolve the North's nuclear issue.
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
(LEAD) U.S. vaccines to S. Korea will ensure safety of troops, deepen friendship: State Dept.
-
Koreans begin to get Janssen vaccine amid rising hope of normal life
-
(2nd LD) Building collapse in Gwangju leaves at least 9 people dead
-
Lee Jun-seok wins surprise victory to head main opposition as youngest-ever leader
-
(LEAD) S. Korea on course to vaccinate 14 mln by end-June
-
(LEAD) Current social distancing measures again extended for another 3 weeks