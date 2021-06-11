Olympic football team coach looking to challenge players in pre-Tokyo tuneups

And there are also U-24 stars who are currently with the senior national team for World Cup qualifying matches. Won Du-jae, a midfielder who can also handle centerback position, and wingers Lee Dong-gyeong and Song Min-kyu will all merit Olympic consideration once their senior team duties are done Sunday. All three got the starting nod against Sri Lanka in a World Cup qualifier Wednesday, with Lee contributing a goal and an assist and Song setting up Lee's first-half goal. Won played his typically reliable game from the back.