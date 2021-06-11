KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
MANDO 64,300 DN 900
CUCKOO 135,000 DN 2,000
COSMAX 132,500 DN 2,000
DoubleUGames 67,000 UP 2,700
CHONGKUNDANG 132,000 DN 500
NEXENTIRE 8,600 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 845,000 DN 10,000
HANJINKAL 79,000 DN 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 143,500 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 23,100 UP 350
L&L 14,550 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,080 DN 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,700 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,300 UP 2,600
Daewoong 37,450 DN 50
SamyangFood 89,100 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,250 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 455,000 DN 10,000
TaekwangInd 1,291,000 DN 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,250 UP 50
KAL 34,500 UP 600
Shinsegae 299,500 DN 5,500
Nongshim 301,500 UP 2,500
SGBC 109,000 0
LG Corp. 98,000 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 109,500 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 42,300 DN 150
HITEJINRO 39,900 UP 200
Yuhan 65,200 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 166,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 91,300 DN 2,800
DL 81,200 UP 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,450 UP 50
KIA CORP. 89,800 UP 600
Daesang 28,450 DN 100
SKNetworks 6,170 UP 60
ORION Holdings 17,700 DN 250
KCC 317,500 UP 13,000
SKBP 121,500 UP 500
AmoreG 75,600 DN 2,100
