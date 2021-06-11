KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 238,500 UP 2,500
BukwangPharm 21,300 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 68,100 UP 1,700
SamsungF&MIns 210,500 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,250 UP 200
Kogas 38,100 UP 250
Hanwha 32,450 UP 550
DB HiTek 54,400 0
CJ 110,000 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 29,350 DN 50
LGInt 30,750 UP 700
DongkukStlMill 22,500 UP 800
TaihanElecWire 3,105 0
Hyundai M&F INS 23,800 UP 50
SK hynix 128,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 55,600 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 47,550 UP 250
Youngpoong 681,000 UP 5,000
HDC-OP 30,000 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 707,000 UP 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 361,000 DN 1,000
SKBS 157,000 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,400 0
Doosanfc 47,400 UP 1,100
DHICO 23,750 UP 350
HYBE 275,500 UP 3,000
DL E&C 138,500 UP 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 79,300 UP 3,700
SK ie technology 157,500 UP 15,000
LGCHEM 850,000 UP 43,000
LX HOLDINGS 10,700 DN 100
GCH Corp 34,050 UP 300
SK Discovery 54,900 UP 1,100
DB INSURANCE 49,550 UP 50
SamsungElec 81,000 0
NHIS 12,850 DN 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,400 UP 150
POSCO 349,500 UP 15,500
Hyosung 98,500 UP 300
LotteChilsung 158,500 DN 2,000
