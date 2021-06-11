KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS 71,400 UP 900
GC Corp 326,000 UP 2,000
DongwonInd 274,000 DN 9,000
GS E&C 43,100 UP 450
LOTTE 42,650 UP 200
GS Retail 37,950 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 638,000 UP 28,000
Ottogi 542,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 37,600 DN 600
KPIC 251,500 UP 6,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,600 DN 70
SKC 140,000 UP 9,500
F&F Holdings 37,600 DN 550
MERITZ SECU 4,345 DN 65
HtlShilla 98,700 DN 700
Hanmi Science 68,200 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 176,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 109,500 UP 500
KSOE 140,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,950 UP 2,200
OCI 122,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 57,900 UP 700
KorZinc 436,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,010 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 85,200 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 59,400 0
S-Oil 101,000 DN 2,500
LG Innotek 211,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 265,500 DN 1,500
HMM 44,850 UP 950
HYUNDAI WIA 92,800 UP 2,300
KumhoPetrochem 217,000 UP 7,500
Mobis 287,000 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,000 UP 200
S-1 83,200 UP 800
ZINUS 97,500 DN 1,400
Hanchem 250,500 UP 500
DWS 45,450 UP 1,350
KEPCO 26,150 UP 150
SamsungSecu 45,150 DN 50
