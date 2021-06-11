KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KG DONGBU STL 19,950 UP 500
SKTelecom 334,000 UP 6,000
SNT MOTIV 69,200 DN 400
HyundaiElev 55,300 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 187,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,300 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 7,280 DN 100
Hanon Systems 17,450 UP 150
SK 286,500 UP 5,000
Handsome 43,500 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 79,000 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 122,000 UP 500
IBK 10,650 0
DONGSUH 31,150 UP 450
SamsungEng 21,200 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 140,500 0
PanOcean 6,900 UP 300
SAMSUNG CARD 34,150 UP 650
CheilWorldwide 24,950 DN 400
KT 33,050 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL223500 DN4000
LOTTE TOUR 22,550 UP 150
LG Uplus 15,650 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,800 UP 300
KT&G 84,400 UP 500
LG Display 22,850 DN 100
Kangwonland 28,200 DN 150
NAVER 372,500 DN 1,000
Kakao 135,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 841,000 DN 8,000
KIWOOM 119,000 UP 500
DSME 38,050 UP 850
DSINFRA 14,650 UP 300
DWEC 8,830 DN 50
DongwonF&B 226,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 43,500 DN 350
LGH&H 1,545,000 UP 13,000
KEPCO E&C 52,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,400 UP 400
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
(LEAD) U.S. vaccines to S. Korea will ensure safety of troops, deepen friendship: State Dept.
Koreans begin to get Janssen vaccine amid rising hope of normal life
Lee Jun-seok wins surprise victory to head main opposition as youngest-ever leader
(2nd LD) Building collapse in Gwangju leaves at least 9 people dead
(LEAD) S. Korea on course to vaccinate 14 mln by end-June
(LEAD) Current social distancing measures again extended for another 3 weeks