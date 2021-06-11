KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,000 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 151,500 UP 1,500
Celltrion 265,500 0
Huchems 22,050 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,900 UP 400
KIH 106,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE Himart 39,650 DN 100
GS 47,300 DN 400
CJ CGV 32,550 UP 300
LIG Nex1 43,350 DN 650
Fila Holdings 54,300 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,850 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 3,705 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 277,000 DN 4,500
FOOSUNG 10,250 DN 50
SK Innovation 274,500 UP 5,000
POONGSAN 39,500 UP 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 57,000 DN 200
Hansae 23,800 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 95,300 DN 100
Youngone Corp 44,900 DN 400
CSWIND 80,000 DN 1,300
GKL 18,050 DN 350
KOLON IND 64,200 UP 1,300
HanmiPharm 326,000 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 7,610 DN 70
emart 159,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY536 00 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 60,300 DN 200
INNOCEAN 65,600 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 49,450 UP 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,750 UP 100
Netmarble 141,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S72500 DN400
ORION 117,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,300 0
BGF Retail 186,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 261,500 DN 2,500
