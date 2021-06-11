S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 11, 2021
All News 16:30 June 11, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.761 0.719 +4.2
2-year TB 1.165 1.140 +2.5
3-year TB 1.276 1.282 -0.6
10-year TB 2.101 2.085 +1.6
2-year MSB 1.117 1.107 +1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 1.872 1.880 -0.8
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
