Gov't expresses disappointment after joint Olympics bid with N.K. thwarted
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry expressed disappointment Friday after South Korea's joint bid with North Korea to co-host the 2032 Olympic Games was thwarted with the selection of an Australian city as the de facto winner.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) named Brisbane as the sole preferred candidate and the final decision will be made in a vote on July 21.
A ministry official said it is disappointing that Seoul's joint bid with Pyongyang fell through.
"We will continue to seek various opportunities going forward to keep the spirit of the Sept. 19 summit declaration and continue inter-Korean cooperation through sports," the official said.
The Pyongyang Declaration signed between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018 included commitment from both sides to work together to win the bid for the co-hosting of the 2032 Summer Olympics.
