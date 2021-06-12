N.K. leader presides over Central Military Commission meeting, calls for 'high alert posture'
All News 06:33 June 12, 2021
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party and called for a "high alert posture" against the "fast-changing" situation on the Korean Peninsula, state media reported Saturday.
During the meeting held on Friday, Kim also discussed "important tasks" to make "a fresh turn in the overall work of national defence," the official Korean Central News Agency said without elaborating on what the important tasks are.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
Most Saved
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
(LEAD) Moon apologizes over 'unjust death' caused by 'evil practice' in barracks during Memorial Day speech
-
(2nd LD) Distancing rules again extended, revamped restrictions set to be implemented in July
-
Lee Jun-seok wins surprise victory to head main opposition as youngest-ever leader
-
Koreans begin to get Janssen vaccine amid rising hope of normal life
-
(LEAD) Current social distancing measures again extended for another 3 weeks
-
(LEAD) S. Korean bishop named to head Vatican Congregation for Clergy