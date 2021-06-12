Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 12, 2021
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/19 Sunny 0
Incheon 27/18 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/18 Sunny 0
Cheongju 30/20 Sunny 10
Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 31/18 Sunny 0
Gangneung 27/19 Sunny 0
Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 10
Gwangju 31/20 Cloudy 20
Jeju 26/20 Sunny 20
Daegu 29/21 Sunny 20
Busan 26/21 Rain 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
Most Saved
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
(LEAD) Moon apologizes over 'unjust death' caused by 'evil practice' in barracks during Memorial Day speech
-
(2nd LD) Distancing rules again extended, revamped restrictions set to be implemented in July
-
Lee Jun-seok wins surprise victory to head main opposition as youngest-ever leader
-
(LEAD) S. Korean bishop named to head Vatican Congregation for Clergy
-
Koreans begin to get Janssen vaccine amid rising hope of normal life
-
(LEAD) Current social distancing measures again extended for another 3 weeks