Saturday's weather forecast

June 12, 2021

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/19 Sunny 0

Incheon 27/18 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/18 Sunny 0

Cheongju 30/20 Sunny 10

Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 31/18 Sunny 0

Gangneung 27/19 Sunny 0

Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 10

Gwangju 31/20 Cloudy 20

Jeju 26/20 Sunny 20

Daegu 29/21 Sunny 20

Busan 26/21 Rain 30

