New virus cases in mid-500s for 2nd day amid continued cluster infections
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new virus cases remained under 600 for the second straight day Saturday, as health authorities have decided to extend the current social distancing rules for another three weeks to stem cluster infections.
The country reported 565 more COVID-19 cases, including 525 local infections, raising the total caseload to 147,422, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The daily tally marked an increase of nine from Friday's 556 cases but stayed in the mid-500s for the second consecutive day. Daily virus cases stayed in the 400s on Monday and Tuesday but spiked to the 600 range on Wednesday and Thursday.
Daily caseloads here have been going through some ups and downs between the 400s and 700s in recent months with no significant signs of a letup due to sporadic cluster infections nationwide.
